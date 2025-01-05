Jackson LaCombe News: Scores again Sunday

LaCombe scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

LaCombe has goals in back-to-back games and a total of five points over his last six outings. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to eight goals, eight assists, 57 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-4 rating through 32 appearances. As long as he's seeing top-four minutes and power-play time, he provides an interesting scoring profile for a blueliner, which is at least worth a look in fantasy.