Jackson LaCombe News: Strikes on power play

LaCombe scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

LaCombe's first-period tally extended his point streak to six games (three goals, five assists). The defenseman also logged a career-high 31:04 of ice time. This is just more proof that he has gone from the fringe of the roster to the Ducks' top blueliner over the course of this season. He's now at 14 goals, 43 points (nine on the power play), 118 blocked shots, 60 hits and a plus-1 rating over 67 appearances.