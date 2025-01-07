Jackson LaCombe News: Supplies helper in overtime loss

LaCombe notched an assist and seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

LaCombe has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven games (two goals, four assists). He helped out on an Alex Killorn tally in the second period of Tuesday's contest. LaCombe has cemented himself as a top-four blueliner this season, both by scoring and by showing some defensive skills. He's at 17 points, matching his total from 71 appearances in 2023-24, while adding 64 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over just 33 outings in 2024-25.