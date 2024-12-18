Jackson LaCombe News: Supplies helper in win

LaCombe notched an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

LaCombe has five points over his last three outings. He had 19:08 of ice time Wednesday but had been over 22 minutes in each of the previous two games. LaCombe figures to maintain top-four usage and power-play time moving forward and he has some of the highest scoring upside on the Ducks' blue line. For the season, the 23-year-old defenseman is at six goals, five helpers, 40 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 23 appearances.