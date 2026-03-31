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Jackson LaCombe News: Supplies two helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

LaCombe distributed two assists and put out three hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

LaCombe picked up a helper on each of the Ducks' last two goals Monday, including a secondary assist on Leo Carlsson's game-tying, power-play goal in the third period. With the pair of helpers, LaCombe is up to 44 assists, 53 points, 142 shots on net, 67 hits and 121 blocked shots across 74 games this season. Since the calendar flipped to 2026, the 25-year-old defenseman has stepped up his game with at least a point in 25 of the 33 games he has played. In that span, he has 27 assists, 30 points and 52 shots on goal to go along with his strong category-coverage numbers of 31 hits and 52 blocked shots. The young blueliner has a bright future in Anaheim and should remain involved in all phases of the game, giving him strong fantasy value in most league formats.

Jackson LaCombe
Anaheim Ducks
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