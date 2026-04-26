Jackson LaCombe headshot

Jackson LaCombe News: Third straight multi-point game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

LaCombe notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.

LaCombe has stepped up in the playoffs, earning a goal and seven assists over four games against the Oilers. He set up Cutter Gauthier on the power play in the second period and also helped out on Jeffrey Viel's game-tying tally in the third. LaCombe has also picked up nine shots on net, five hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-5 rating this postseason. If the Ducks dispatch the Oilers and go on a deep run, LaCombe is poised for substantial recognition on a national scale as the leader of Anaheim's blue line.

Jackson LaCombe
Anaheim Ducks
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