Jackson LaCombe News: Three-game, three-point streak
LaCombe scored a goal Thursday in a 5-4 win over Nashville.
He roofed a snap shot through traffic from the blue line and past Juuse Saros to knot the game 2-2 with 21 seconds left in the first period. LaCombe heads into the postseason on a three-game, three-point streak (one goal, two assists). His 58 points (10 goals, 48 assists) put him 16th on the scoring list for NHL defenders.
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