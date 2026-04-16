Jackson LaCombe headshot

Jackson LaCombe News: Three-game, three-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

LaCombe scored a goal Thursday in a 5-4 win over Nashville.

He roofed a snap shot through traffic from the blue line and past Juuse Saros to knot the game 2-2 with 21 seconds left in the first period. LaCombe heads into the postseason on a three-game, three-point streak (one goal, two assists). His 58 points (10 goals, 48 assists) put him 16th on the scoring list for NHL defenders.

Jackson LaCombe
Anaheim Ducks
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