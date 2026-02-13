Jackson Smith headshot

Jackson Smith News: Nets two goals in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Smith scored twice in Penn State's 5-4 shootout loss to the University of Michigan on Friday.

Smith has been an excellent goal-scorer from the blue line with 10 goals and 19 points over 25 appearances this season. That's impressive work, though he had just 11 goals with 43 assists in 68 regular-season games for WHL Tri-City last year, which suggests a bit of good luck in 2025-26. Smith, a Blue Jackets prospect, is likely to need more years in the NCAA to round out his development.

Jackson Smith
Columbus Blue Jackets
