Jackson Smith News: Set to play at Penn State

Smith committed to play for Penn State University on Sunday in the 2025-26 season, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Smith amassed 11 goals and 54 points in 68 regular-season games for WHL Tri-City in 2024-25 before adding one goal and two assists in five playoff outings. Due to his offensive ability and puck-moving skills, the 18-year-old defenseman is a highly regarded prospect for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.