Jackson Smith News: Three-point effort in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Smith scored a goal and added two assists in Penn State's 11-4 win over Ohio State University on Friday.

Smith is up to 11 goals and 22 points through 27 outings. He continues to impress as a scorer, matching his goal total from 68 regular-season games with WHL Tri-City last year. The Blue Jackets prospect has just a plus-3 rating, indicating he still has work to do in his own zone, but there's no doubting his offense.

Jackson Smith
Columbus Blue Jackets
