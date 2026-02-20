Jackson Smith News: Three-point effort in blowout win

Smith scored a goal and added two assists in Penn State's 11-4 win over Ohio State University on Friday.

Smith is up to 11 goals and 22 points through 27 outings. He continues to impress as a scorer, matching his goal total from 68 regular-season games with WHL Tri-City last year. The Blue Jackets prospect has just a plus-3 rating, indicating he still has work to do in his own zone, but there's no doubting his offense.