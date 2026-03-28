Jacob Battaglia News: Adds three more points

Battaglia scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Flint's 11-1 win over Owen Sound in Game 2 on Saturday.

Battaglia has ripped up the Attack's defense to the tune of three goals and six assists over two playoff contests so far. He was able to put up 16 points over 11 outings in the postseason for Kingston last year, but he's already over halfway to matching that total. Flint doesn't look like it'll need much time to dispatch Owen Sound in the first round, but the Firebirds are poised for a deep run, and Battaglia will likely play a large part in their offense.