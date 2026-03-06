Jacob Battaglia News: Dealt to Blueshirts

Battaglia was traded to the Rangers from the Flames on Friday in exchange for Brennan Othmann, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Battaglia was selected by Calgary in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft, but he's remained in the OHL after being drafted. Across 22 appearances with Flint this year, he's recorded 12 goals, four assists and 14 PIM, and his rights will now shift to the Rangers.