Jacob Battaglia headshot

Jacob Battaglia News: Produces three assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Battaglia notched three assists in OHL Flint's 5-1 win over Saginaw on Saturday.

Battaglia has four helpers over the last two games. The winger's NHL rights were dealt to the Rangers from the Flames at the trade deadline, though that's likely more of a lateral move in terms of his timeline to get to the NHL. He's produced 47 points in 62 appearances between Flint and Kingston in his fourth OHL campaign.

Jacob Battaglia
New York Rangers
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