Jacob Battaglia News: Scores two goals Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Battaglia scored two goals in OHL Flint's 5-0 win over Oshawa on Monday.

Battaglia reached the 40-point mark for the season, though his offense has been drastically down compared to his 90-point effort in 68 regular-season games a year ago. He's added 47 PIM, a minus-6 rating and 143 shots on net over 53 appearances between Flint and Kingston in 2025-26. The Flames prospect has had a drop in shot volume, while likely explains a large part of his scoring struggles.

Jacob Battaglia
Calgary Flames
