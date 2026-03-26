Jacob Battaglia headshot

Jacob Battaglia News: Six points in OHL playoff opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Battaglia scored twice and added four assists in OHL Flint's 8-1 Game 1 win over Owen Sound on Thursday.

Battaglia was involved in Flint's first five goals, including four in the first period. It's a massive start to the playoffs for the winger, who had just 48 points in 64 regular-season contests between Flint and Kingston. The Rangers prospect had 16 points over 11 postseason outings with Kingston last spring, so he has displayed the ability to elevate his game under pressure before.

Jacob Battaglia
New York Rangers
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