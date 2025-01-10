Jacob Bernard-Docker Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Bernard-Docker (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.

Bernard-Docker was injured during practice Monday and had to be helped off the ice with a high-ankle sprain. The 24-year-old defenseman was replaced in the lineup by Nikolas Matinpalo on the third unit. Expect Bernard-Docker to be out until after the 4 Nation Face-Off tournament in February. Bernard-Docker had a goal and three assists in 25 appearances with the Senators before his injury.