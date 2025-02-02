Jacob Bernard-Docker Injury: Shifts to LTIR

Bernard-Docker (ankle) was transferred to long-term injured reserve Sunday, according to PuckPedia.

Bernard-Docker suffered a high-ankle sprain in practice Jan. 6. In his stead, Nikolas Matinpalo has received consistent playing time. Bernard-Docker will be hard-pressed to earn a spot in the lineup once he returns to full strength -- Nick Jensen (undisclosed) is nearing a return and will most likely round out the club's six blueliners. Bernard-Docker has contributed one goal and three helpers across 25 appearances this campaign.