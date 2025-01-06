Jacob Bernard-Docker Injury: Undergoing evaluation

Bernard-Docker needed to be helped off the ice at practice Monday and is undergoing further evaluation, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Bernard-Docker appeared to be headed for the press box for Tuesday's matchup with Detroit even prior to getting hurt, as Nikolas Matinpalo was skating on the third line. Still, if the 24-year-old Bernard-Docker can't play, the Sens may need to call up a player from the minors to at least serve as an emergency depth option.