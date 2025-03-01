Jacob Bernard-Docker News: Activated but scratched Saturday

Bernard-Docker (ankle) was removed from long-term injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site. He did not suit up in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Bernard-Docker is presumably healthy again, but that doesn't guarantee him a spot in the lineup. The 24-year-old defenseman is likely to be stuck competing with Nikolas Matinpalo for a third-pairing spot. Bernard-Docker last played Dec. 28 versus the Jets, though his ankle sprain occurred in a Jan. 6 practice. With Jake Sanderson (neck) and Tyler Kleven (lower body) ailing, Bernard-Docker may be needed to play Monday against the Capitals.