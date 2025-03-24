Jacob Bernard-Docker News: Collects pair of helpers

Bernard-Docker registered two assists, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Bernard-Docker set up goals by JJ Peterka and Rasmus Dahlin. This was Bernard-Docker's second game as a Sabre after taking some time to get acclimated to his new team following a lengthy immigration process following his trade from the Senators. He's seeing bottom-four minutes for now, and he may have a tough time carving out a larger role given the talent on the Sabres' blue line. The 24-year-old has six points, 19 shots on net, 23 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 27 appearances in 2024-25.