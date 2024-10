Bernard-Docker recorded an assist in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Bernard-Docker has suited up in four straight games and now has his first point of the campaign. The 24-year-old blueliner has added five shots on net, four hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating while averaging 14:25 of ice time in a third-pairing role. He's likely to be in the lineup as long as Artem Zub (concussion) is on the shelf.