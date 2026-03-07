Jacob Bernard-Docker headshot

Jacob Bernard-Docker News: Playing time likely to slip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Bernard-Docker's point drought reached 10 games in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers.

Bernard-Docker has played in 26 consecutive games, but he has just three assists, 11 shots on net, a plus-8 rating, 30 hits and 45 blocked shots in that span. The Red Wings' trade for Justin Faulk will almost certainly cost Bernard-Docker playing time, though Travis Hamonic and Axel Sandin-Pellikka are also likely to rotate in and out of the lineup at times. With just four helpers over 47 contests in 2025-26, Bernard-Docker's drop in playing time won't be noticed in fantasy.

Jacob Bernard-Docker
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
