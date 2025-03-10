Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Bernard-Docker headshot

Jacob Bernard-Docker News: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Bernard-Docker (not injury related) won't be an option for Monday's matchup versus Edmonton, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Bernard-Docker will miss his second straight game because of work visa issues. Before being traded to the Sabres, the 24-year-old defender had one goal, three assists, 18 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and 21 hits in 25 appearances with Ottawa this season. Once he receives clearance to play, Bernard-Docker may compete with Jacob Bryson or Connor Clifton for a spot in the lineup.

Jacob Bernard-Docker
Buffalo Sabres
