Jacob Bernard-Docker headshot

Jacob Bernard-Docker News: Scores first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Bernard-Docker scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Bernard-Docker just signed a two-year contract extension with the Red Wings on Wednesday, which perhaps gave him a little extra confidence. His tally Friday was his first goal of the season, coming in his 56th appearance. The defenseman has five points, 38 shots on net, 83 blocked shots, 59 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-5 rating. He will likely remain on the third pairing, but he continues to have more security in the lineup over Travis Hamonic.

Jacob Bernard-Docker
Detroit Red Wings
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