Jacob Bernard-Docker News: Staying with Detroit

Bernard-Docker signed a two-year, $3.2 million contract extension with the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Bernard-Docker will nearly double his yearly pay on his new deal. The 25-year-old has gotten into 55 games for the Red Wings, but he has just four assists to go with 83 blocked shots, 58 hits and a plus-5 rating while mainly featuring on the third pairing. The extension suggests the Red Wings see him as an NHL player, but he may not be in the lineup on a full-time basis in 2026-27.