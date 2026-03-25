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Jacob Bernard-Docker News: Staying with Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Bernard-Docker signed a two-year, $3.2 million contract extension with the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Bernard-Docker will nearly double his yearly pay on his new deal. The 25-year-old has gotten into 55 games for the Red Wings, but he has just four assists to go with 83 blocked shots, 58 hits and a plus-5 rating while mainly featuring on the third pairing. The extension suggests the Red Wings see him as an NHL player, but he may not be in the lineup on a full-time basis in 2026-27.

Jacob Bernard-Docker
Detroit Red Wings
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