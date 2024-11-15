Jacob Bryson News: Contributes assist

Bryson notched an assist, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Bryson has earned two helpers over the last three games. The 26-year-old has played in six straight contests and continues to hold the upper hand over Henri Jokiharju and Connor Clifton for a top-four spot. Bryson won't be a factor on the power play and likely won't add much offense, but he looks to be a lineup regular moving forward.