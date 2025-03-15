Jacob Bryson News: Draws assist

Bryson produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Bryson was injured Wednesday versus the Red Wings but didn't miss a game. The 27-year-old blueliner is competing for time on the third pairing, and it's possibly he'll be scratched at some point to allow the Sabres to get a look at trade acquisition Jacob Bernard-Docker. Bryson has not performed at a fantasy-relevant level in most formats with seven helpers, 18 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 41 appearances this season.