Jacob Bryson News: Flipped in trade

Bryson, Isak Rosen, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick were traded to the Jets from the Sabres on Thursday in exchange for Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.

Bryson will help replenish the Jets' defensive depth after they flipped two blueliners in this deal. In 35 appearances this season, Bryson has five points and 20 blocked shots. He has a total of six goals and 42 assists over 289 contests in parts of six seasons with the Sabres in his career, so he isn't likely to do much with the Jets.