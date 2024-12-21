Jacob Bryson News: Losing playing time

Bryson was scratched for the fourth time in five games when he sat out Friday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Mattias Samuelsson's recent return from injury has bumped Bryson out of the mix on defense for now. Even with Bryson scratched, the Sabres haven't broken out of a lengthy losing streak, so he could get a look over Dennis Gilbert in the near future. Bryson has just two helpers with 25 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-7 rating over 18 appearances this season.