Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Bryson headshot

Jacob Bryson News: Losing playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Bryson was scratched for the fourth time in five games when he sat out Friday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Mattias Samuelsson's recent return from injury has bumped Bryson out of the mix on defense for now. Even with Bryson scratched, the Sabres haven't broken out of a lengthy losing streak, so he could get a look over Dennis Gilbert in the near future. Bryson has just two helpers with 25 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-7 rating over 18 appearances this season.

Jacob Bryson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now