Jacob Bryson News: Nabs helper in loss

Bryson recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Bryson had gone seven games without a point and also missed six contests (two due to illness, four as a healthy scratch) in that span. He's been in a part-time role all season and typically plays on the third pairing when in the lineup. The 27-year-old blueliner has four assists, nine shots on net, 10 PIM and 33 blocked shots over 28 contests. A limited role and minimal offense combine to make Bryson a non-factor in fantasy.