Jacob Bryson News: Picks up first helper of season

Bryson notched an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

Bryson didn't play in October, but he's been in the lineup in each of the last four games after head coach Lindy Ruff scratched Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju. Over his four appearances, Bryson has one assist, 10 blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-2 rating, and the Sabres have given up just six goals. He'll likely remain in a bottom-four role as long as he's in the lineup, and he could head back to the press box as soon as his play slips.