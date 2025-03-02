Jacob Bryson News: Picks up rare assist

Bryson notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Bryson had been scratched for three games prior to Saturday. He had also gone five contests without a point before his trip to the press box. The 27-year-old's playing-time outlook could improve if the Sabres trade away a blueliner, namely Henri Jokiharju, prior to Friday's deadline. For the season, Bryson has five helpers, 13 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 34 appearances in a part-time role.