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Jacob Bryson News: Registers assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Bryson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

This was Bryson's first point in three games since he was traded from the Sabres. The 28-year-old defenseman has taken over on the third pairing, though he could lose his spot if Neal Pionk (undisclosed) or Colin Miller (knee) return before the end of the season. Bryson has little fantasy upside -- he has six points, 15 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 38 NHL appearances this season.

Jacob Bryson
Winnipeg Jets
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