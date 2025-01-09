Jacob Bryson News: Returns to practice

Bryson (illness) attended Thursday's practice but is not projected to be in the lineup versus the Senators, Justin Alpert of the Sabres' official site reports.

Bryson had missed two games due to the illness, but his presence at practice indicates he is now healthy enough to play if necessary. He has three assists, eight shots on net and 31 blocked shots across 24 appearances this season. Bryson has not held a full-time spot in the lineup since early December.