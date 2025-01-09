Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Bryson headshot

Jacob Bryson News: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Bryson (illness) attended Thursday's practice but is not projected to be in the lineup versus the Senators, Justin Alpert of the Sabres' official site reports.

Bryson had missed two games due to the illness, but his presence at practice indicates he is now healthy enough to play if necessary. He has three assists, eight shots on net and 31 blocked shots across 24 appearances this season. Bryson has not held a full-time spot in the lineup since early December.

Jacob Bryson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now