Jacob Fowler headshot

Jacob Fowler News: Defeats Senators

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Fowler stopped 32 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Fowler made his first NHL appearance since Jan. 15 and delivered a good performance. He allowed a pair of goals to Drake Batherson late in the first period but didn't bend again, allowing the Canadiens to pull off the comeback win. Fowler improved to 5-4-2 with a 2.56 GAA and a .906 save percentage over his first 11 NHL contests. The 21-year-old could be in the mix for another start over the weekend if he stays on the Montreal roster -- he'd either face the Sharks on Saturday or the Ducks on Sunday in that case, though Jakub Dobes and Sam Montembeault are also in the mix.

Jacob Fowler
Montreal Canadiens
