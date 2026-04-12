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Jacob Fowler News: Drawing start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Fowler will start Sunday's road game against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Fowler hasn't appeared in any of the Canadiens' last three games, but he'll draw the start in the team's penultimate regular-season game. Across two starts this month, he's gone 1-1-0 with a 2.04 GAA and .907 save percentage.

Jacob Fowler
Montreal Canadiens
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