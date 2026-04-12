Jacob Fowler News: Drawing start Sunday
Fowler will start Sunday's road game against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Fowler hasn't appeared in any of the Canadiens' last three games, but he'll draw the start in the team's penultimate regular-season game. Across two starts this month, he's gone 1-1-0 with a 2.04 GAA and .907 save percentage.
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