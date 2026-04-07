Jacob Fowler News: First off ice Tuesday
Fowler is scheduled to occupy the home crease Tuesday against the Panthers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Fowler's three-game winning streak was snapped at the hands of the Devils on Sunday, as he conceded two goals on 19 shots in a 3-0 loss. The 21-year-old is the preferred No. 2 option for the Canadiens these days, as Sam Montembeault hasn't been in goal since March 6 in Anaheim. As for Tuesday's opponent, Florida sits 20th in the NHL with 2.92 goals per game this season.
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