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Jacob Fowler News: First off ice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Fowler is scheduled to occupy the home crease Tuesday against the Panthers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Fowler's three-game winning streak was snapped at the hands of the Devils on Sunday, as he conceded two goals on 19 shots in a 3-0 loss. The 21-year-old is the preferred No. 2 option for the Canadiens these days, as Sam Montembeault hasn't been in goal since March 6 in Anaheim. As for Tuesday's opponent, Florida sits 20th in the NHL with 2.92 goals per game this season.

Jacob Fowler
Montreal Canadiens
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