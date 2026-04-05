Jacob Fowler News: Gets no help in loss
Fowler stopped 17 of 19 shots in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Devils. The third goal was an empty-netter.
The Canadiens weren't able to generate any goals in the second half of a back-to-back, leaving Fowler on the hook for the loss. The 21-year-old had won three straight games entering Sunday, allowing just six goals on 70 shots during the streak. The 21-year-old is down to 8-6-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 16 starts. Fowler and Jakub Dobes are sharing the crease lately, so expect Dobes to get the nod Tuesday versus the Panthers.
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