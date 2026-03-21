Jacob Fowler News: Gets plenty of help in win
Fowler stopped 19 of 22 shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Islanders.
Fowler wasn't at his best, but he got more than enough help thanks to a strong game from the Canadiens' top line. He has won two of three outings since returning to the Canadiens after a two-month stint in the AHL. Fowler is up to 6-5-2 with a 2.72 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 13 starts this season. Montreal's crease work has been split between Fowler and Jakub Dobes for the last two weeks after Sam Montembeault took a tough shootout loss March 6 versus the Ducks.
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