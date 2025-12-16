Fowler struggled in his second NHL appearance versus the Rangers on Saturday, giving up five goals on 29 shots (.828 save percentage), though he still managed to secure his team a point with the overtime loss. While the Habs are still carrying all three netminders, it seems Sam Montembeault may be the odd man out, as he hasn't started since Dec. 2 versus Ottawa, a stretch of seven games without featuring in the crease. Still, another rough outing from Fowler could see him heading back to the minors.