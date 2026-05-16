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Jacob Fowler News: Makes playoff debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Fowler allowed a goal on two shots in relief of Jakub Dobes in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres in Game 6.

Fowler hadn't appeared in a game since he backstopped a 4-1 win over the Islanders on April 12. The 21-year-old rookie played the last half of the third period, aside from a stretch where the Canadiens opted for an extra attacker before Tage Thompson's empty-net goal. Fowler could have been with AHL Laval during its playoff run, but he instead stayed in the NHL, though it's been Dobes' crease this postseason. Fowler still has some work to do to be an NHL regular, but he should earn some starts for Montreal in 2026-27 after going 9-6-2 with a 2.43 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 17 regular-season outings this year.

Jacob Fowler
Montreal Canadiens
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