Jacob Fowler News: Not starting after all
Contrary to a prior report, Fowler is not expected to be in goal against the Panthers on Tuesday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Lavoie is now reporting that Jakub Dobes was the first goaltender to leave the ice at the morning skate. With Fowler seemingly not being the starter for Tuesday's game, his next opportunity to tend the twine will be against Tampa Bay on Thursday.
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