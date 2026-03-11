Jacob Fowler News: Set to face Ottawa

Fowler is expected to start on the road against Ottawa on Wednesday.

Fowler was called up from AHL Laval on Wednesday. He has a 4-4-2 record, 2.62 GAA and .902 save percentage in 10 appearances with the Canadiens this season. However, his last outing with Montreal was Jan. 15, and he hasn't earned a win at the NHL level since he stopped 28 shots en route to a 4-1 victory over Calgary on Jan. 7. Ottawa is 9-1-2 while averaging 3.92 goals per game across its past 12 matches, so this figures to be a challenging assignment for Fowler.