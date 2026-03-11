Jacob Fowler headshot

Jacob Fowler News: Set to face Ottawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Fowler is expected to start on the road against Ottawa on Wednesday.

Fowler was called up from AHL Laval on Wednesday. He has a 4-4-2 record, 2.62 GAA and .902 save percentage in 10 appearances with the Canadiens this season. However, his last outing with Montreal was Jan. 15, and he hasn't earned a win at the NHL level since he stopped 28 shots en route to a 4-1 victory over Calgary on Jan. 7. Ottawa is 9-1-2 while averaging 3.92 goals per game across its past 12 matches, so this figures to be a challenging assignment for Fowler.

Jacob Fowler
Montreal Canadiens
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Fowler
