Jacob Fowler News: Slated to start
Fowler is expected to defend the road net against Nashville on Saturday after being the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
During his last outing, Fowler stopped 19 shots in a 7-3 win over the Islanders on March 21. He has a 6-5-2 record with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 13 NHL appearances this season. Nashville sits 19th in the league with 2.96 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.
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