Jacob Fowler News: Slated to start Saturday
Fowler is expected to defend the home cage versus the Islanders on Saturday, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.
Fowler is 5-5-2 with a 2.69 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 12 NHL starts this season. He has spent plenty of time at the AHL level this season, posting a 19-7-1 record with a 2.23 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 27 appearances. The Islanders rank 22nd in the league in 2025-26 with 2.87 goals per game.
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