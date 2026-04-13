Jacob Fowler News: Strong outing vs. NYI

Fowler stopped 30 of 31 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Fowler delivered a strong showing across the board, with the lone goal he allowed coming midway through the third period when Montreal already had a three-goal lead. Fowler should remain as Montreal's No. 2 option between the pipes, so he's not likely to see action in the regular-season finale at Philadelphia on Tuesday. He owns a 9-6-2 record with a 2.43 GAA and .908 save percentage through 17 appearances this season, which are impressive numbers for a 21-year-old rookie.