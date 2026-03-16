Jacob Fowler News: Tagged with loss Sunday
Fowler stopped 24 of 28 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.
Fowler has dropped three of his past four starts while allowing at least three goals in each of those defeats. The 21-year-old is bound to experience some ups and downs, though, so he's more of a matchup-based option in fantasy. Jakub Dobes should remain as the clear-cut No. 1 option between the pipes in Montreal, but Sam Montembeault is also in the mix as a potential backup. That said, Montembeault hasn't played since March 6 and has made just two appearances since the Olympic break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Fowler See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the StretchYesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15Yesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 142 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15021 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips42 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Fowler See More