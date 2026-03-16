Jacob Fowler News: Tagged with loss Sunday

Fowler stopped 24 of 28 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Fowler has dropped three of his past four starts while allowing at least three goals in each of those defeats. The 21-year-old is bound to experience some ups and downs, though, so he's more of a matchup-based option in fantasy. Jakub Dobes should remain as the clear-cut No. 1 option between the pipes in Montreal, but Sam Montembeault is also in the mix as a potential backup. That said, Montembeault hasn't played since March 6 and has made just two appearances since the Olympic break.