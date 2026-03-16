Jacob Fowler headshot

Jacob Fowler News: Tagged with loss Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Fowler stopped 24 of 28 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Fowler has dropped three of his past four starts while allowing at least three goals in each of those defeats. The 21-year-old is bound to experience some ups and downs, though, so he's more of a matchup-based option in fantasy. Jakub Dobes should remain as the clear-cut No. 1 option between the pipes in Montreal, but Sam Montembeault is also in the mix as a potential backup. That said, Montembeault hasn't played since March 6 and has made just two appearances since the Olympic break.

Jacob Fowler
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Fowler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Fowler See More
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
21 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
42 days ago