Jacob Fowler News: Tending twine Sunday
Fowler will protect the home net against the Ducks on Sunday.
Fowler will get the second half of the Canadiens' back-to-back after Jakub Dobes played in Saturday's 4-2 loss to San Jose. The 21-year-old Fowler is coming off a 32-save performance in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Ottawa. He has a 5-4-1 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 11 NHL appearances this season. Anaheim sits 13th in the league with 3.20 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.
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