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Jacob Fowler News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Fowler will protect the home net against the Ducks on Sunday.

Fowler will get the second half of the Canadiens' back-to-back after Jakub Dobes played in Saturday's 4-2 loss to San Jose. The 21-year-old Fowler is coming off a 32-save performance in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Ottawa. He has a 5-4-1 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 11 NHL appearances this season. Anaheim sits 13th in the league with 3.20 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.

Jacob Fowler
Montreal Canadiens
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