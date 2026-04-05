Jacob Fowler News: Tending twine Sunday

Fowler will protect the home net against the Devils on Sunday, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Fowler will get the back half of this home-and-home set with the Devils, as Jakub Dobes played in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win. Fowler has won three straight games and four of his last five, making 120 saves on 132 shots (.909 save percentage) during that time. The Devils are 19-19-0 on the road this season.