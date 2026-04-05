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Jacob Fowler News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Fowler will protect the home net against the Devils on Sunday, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Fowler will get the back half of this home-and-home set with the Devils, as Jakub Dobes played in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win. Fowler has won three straight games and four of his last five, making 120 saves on 132 shots (.909 save percentage) during that time. The Devils are 19-19-0 on the road this season.

Jacob Fowler
Montreal Canadiens
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