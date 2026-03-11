Jacob Fowler News: Up from minors
Fowler was recalled from AHL Laal on Wednesday.
Fowler has a 2.33 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 27 outings with Laval in 2025-26. He's also posted a 4-4-2 record, 2.82 GAA and .902 save percentage across 10 outings with the Canadiens this season. The Canadiens will be in the second half of a back-to-back when they play in Ottawa on Wednesday, so perhaps Fowler was summoned to play in that match.
