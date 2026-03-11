Jacob Fowler headshot

Jacob Fowler News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Fowler was recalled from AHL Laal on Wednesday.

Fowler has a 2.33 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 27 outings with Laval in 2025-26. He's also posted a 4-4-2 record, 2.82 GAA and .902 save percentage across 10 outings with the Canadiens this season. The Canadiens will be in the second half of a back-to-back when they play in Ottawa on Wednesday, so perhaps Fowler was summoned to play in that match.

Jacob Fowler
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Fowler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Fowler See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
16 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
37 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
39 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
46 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
46 days ago